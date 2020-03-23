As many celebrities stay indoors during the Coronavirus pandemic, Eva Mendes is keeping calm while enjoying her quarantine life with a new member of the family. And, you can see him wearing Eva’s latest spring collection in the best poses.

The Goslings have a new friend and his name is Lucho, the most adorable furry model wearing Eva’s clothes from her latest collaboration with New York & Company. Lucho seems uninterested to slow down on his wardrobe assistant position since he loves wearing Eva’s clothing.

©@evamendes

The 46-year-old actress and mother of two was conflicted to share her new collection on social media but during difficult times is better to think positively. “You certainly don’t need another hand washing tutorial, do you? So here you go. I guess I’ll go ‘business as usual’ but dang it’s a weird time.” she shares with her fans on Instagram.

Eva’s new collection can be purchased or rented in NY&C Closet and features vibrant springtime colors, flowy dresses with patterns, lemon and green hues and lots of polka dots. In a recent video, fans can see Eva showing a sneak peek of her new collection while she wears a midi polka dot dress. You can also see Lucho trying on some pieces from the colorful collection.

©@evamendes

The fashion designer and partner of Ryan Gosling, also revealed in a recent post with her fans how hypnosis improved her lifestyle and habits. Since her treatment with hypnosis, she stopped smoking. As a mother of two juggling a career and life, Eva shares with her fans how is she handling social distancing. “As many of you are, I’m home, trying to prevent the spread. I’m conflicted about what to post while so many are suffering. So please let me know what you guys are wanting right now.” Eva says on a recent Instagram post.