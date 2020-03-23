Marc Anthony is giving the gift of music! The King of Salsa took to his social media to check in with his mi gente, and make sure that everyone has some things to jam out to while they’re at home. “Hope music brings a little joy and brightens your day and your spirit in these difficult times. Love and protect each other. Canta, baila y goza que la vida una sola! Dios me los bendiga! #QuedateEnCasa #StayHome.”

©@marcanthony Marc Anthony put together a special playlist for his fans

For his fans, the 51-year-old curated a playlist of classic salsa hits by some of his idols on his personal via his YouTube channel. The playlist includes songs by Rubén Blades, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Oscar D´León and more of his influences. Marc has been using his social media to encourage his fans to be safe.

Earlier this month, the Parecen Viernes singer took to his social to deliver an important message: “Mi gente pensando en ustedes hoy y siempre. Con muchas ganas de verles. In the meantime, do your part, take care and take care of your family and loved ones. Esto hay que tomarlo en serio. Quédense en casa. God Bless y un abrazo grande desde aquí. #QuedateEnCasa #StayAtHome.”

Along with that message, the star shared a picture of him with a horse. In another post, the musician dropped in to let his fans know that he is staying home and practicing social distancing in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Vivir Mi Vida singer also shared that the disease “must be taken seriously.”