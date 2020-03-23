We’re on Day 13 of our special coronavirus coverage, and we hope everyone is staying safe! Get caught up on Saturday’s reports and Sunday’s news, or keep reading for the latest trending COVID-19 news from the celebrity and royal world:

Enrique Iglesias’ sister Tamara Falcó is mourning the loss of her father, who died of coronavirus on Friday.

Another music star, Miguel Bosé, has lost his mother to coronavirus. The Spanish singer’s mother, Italian actress Lucia Bosé, lost her battle with the virus on Monday.

Placido Domingo has tested positive for coronavirus. The famed opera star, who had withdrawn from performing after facing a series of sexual misconduct allegations, is quarantined with his family.

Harvey Weinstein has also been diagnosed with COVID-19. The convicted rapist is reportedly in isolation in a New York prison. The disgraced movie producer was sentenced to serve 23 years behind bars for rape and sexual assault earlier this month.

©gwynethpaltrow Gwyneth Paltrow was unrecognizable as she went to a farmer’s market to shop for food

Gwyneth Paltrow is urging us all to take coronavirus more seriously. Alongside a photo of herself in full face mask and gloves gear to head to her farmers market, she wrote a heartfelt statement about the pandemic. “Yesterday I heard tales of crowded hiking trails and parks. Although we are all on a learning curve and aren't always perfect as we figure out this temporary new normal, we must take the orders seriously and not abuse the freedoms we still have; grocery store and essential errand runs, bike rides or walks. It’s time for nesting, reading, cleaning out closets, doing something you've always wanted to do (write a book, learn an instrument or a language or learn to code online, draw or paint) going through photos, cooking, and reconnecting on a deeper level with the people you love... We will get through and I bet you our humanity will shine like never before."

Rita Wilson, who was diagnosed with coronavirus along with her husband Tom Hanks, is going “quarantine stir crazy” and the results are pretty hilarious. In a video on social media, the actress is seen in bed as she raps Naughty By Nature’s 1993 hit Hip Hop Hooray, word for word, and fans went wild. Who knows? Rita might have a new career in music ahead of her once she’s on her feet again.