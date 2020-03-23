As the coronavirus pandemic continues to bring chaos accross the globe, many loved ones have been forced to spend time apart. Cristian Muñiz and his girlfriend Kylie Jane Marco have seemingly found themselves in the same boat. Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres’ eldest son recieved a love note from his girlfriend of one year, which proves that absense really does make the heart grow fonder.

“I miss my human,” she posts alongside a pretty picture of both of them together while hearts fly over the image, “I love you to the moon and back.” The sweet message comes after Kylie has been busy also conneting with Cristian’s mom virtually. Dayanara and her “daughter-in-law” have bonded over chocolate cupcakes- they shared the yummy recipe online- and even embarking on a fitness challenge together, proving they strength of their bond.

©sunnysidekylie This is the cute post Kylie shared on social media

Kylie was by Dayanara’s side when she was going through skin cancer treatment, comforting her and boyfriend Cristian when it was most needed. She has also joined the former Miss Universe and her children on fun dates including a trip to Disneyland and the annual tree decorating activity her boyfriend’s family always take part in over Christmas.

Marc Anthony’s son and his girlfriend went public in September 2019, when Cristian published a sweet note to celebrate their eight-month anniversary. Since then they have shared cute pictures of their life as couple, from cozy date nights watching The Mandalorian- they are both dedicated Star Wars fans - to romantic kisses under the moonlight. And we hope there’s many more to come!