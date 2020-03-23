She may still like to call herself Jenny From The Block but she’s certainly come a long way from her early days! Now Jennifer Lopez’s garden and luxurious home have not only become her and her family’s refuge during the coronavirus outbreak but also a source of distraction for lots of her fans. Last week she posted a fun video of her son Max serving drinks on a hover board and it set up lots of debate amongst her followers.

The post created a stream of comment and jokes about how similar JLo and Alex Rodriguez’s house is to the one featured in 2020’s Best Picture winner at the Oscars, Parasite. “We can’t go out to any restaurants or anything but the service and entertainment here is pretty good,” Jennifer wrote on her March 19 post. And responses such as this from @thomaskuklenski were typical: “JLo living in the house from Parasite and her kid being an intense memer is just not what i was ready for today.” Others called for her to “please check your basement!” And some offered to teach her children English as a nod to the character Ki Woo from the movie, who substitutes a friend to give classes to the wealthy Park family.