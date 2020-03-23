Dayanara Torres and her family are not letting down their fans. The Puerto Rican beauty is trying to make your quarantine more bearable by providing some light relief via social media, thank you Dayanara! We have seen her baking cupcakes with her son’s Cristian’s girlfriend Kylie very recently and now, the MQBAS judge has left the kitchen and headed into the garden in the company of her mini schnauzer Coco and Ryan, the youngest of the two children she shares with Marc Anthony. In a hilarious video filmed by the 16-year-old, Dayanara, unbeatable, throws an endless list of soft toys to her loyal friend, unfortunately, there is just one little thing they have to perfect: how to put them all back in the basket! You just have to press play to watch the sweet footage!