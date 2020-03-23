Enrique Iglesias suffers coronavirus loss in his family

As Spain follows Italy in grappling with the COVI-19 outbreak, with nearly 2,000 deaths reported so far, Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias received the sad news that his half-sister Tamara Falco’s father has died from the disease. Carlos Falcó, the 5th Marquess of Griñón, was married to Enrique’s mother Isabel Preysler from 1980 to 1985 after she had separated from Enrique’s father Julio Iglesias.

Although Tamara and her older brother live on different continents, their sibling connection has remained close, with the Spanish socialite often posting photos of her singer brother on her social media. He will be an assured source of comfort during this difficult time for Tamara, although with a widespread travel ban, they are unlikely to see each other in person for a while.

Tamara herself took to Instagram on Father’s Day in Spain – which is celebrated on March 19 – St Joseph’s Day – to wish her dad a happy day just hours before he passed away. Writing: “Daddy, you don’t have Instagram but you always seem to find out what I’ve posted so I want you to know that I love you and that you’re the best dad I could have ever hoped for.”