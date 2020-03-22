shakira coronavirus

#STAYHOME

Shakira breaks silence on COVID-19 with call to action

The Colombian icon posted an urgent message to her fans

BY

As millions of TikTok users distract themselves from the global COVID-19 pandemic with the Hips Don’t Lie challenge,”Shakira, herself, is urging everyone to face reality. The international superstar broke her silence on Sunday, March 22, pleading with fans in an inspiring and informative Instagram video. “Many countries are either not following their World Health Organization's recommendations, or are being too slow to take measures, or are prioritizing the economy over the wellbeing of their citizens,” Shakira began.

Scroll to watch the full video!

Shakira and Gerard Pique pose with their sons©@3pique
Shakira urged everyone and their families to #StayHome

“From my experience in the last few weeks living here in Europe, we've realized that the virus is too fast and the leaders are way too slow,” the UNICEF spokesperson continued. "All countries should work together with WHO in a coordinated worldwide plan.”

RELATED:

Peek inside Marc Anthony's dreamy COVID-19 quarantine

Shakira also warned that “countries that for now have few cases should learn from the mistakes we're now paying for in European countries where the actions were too late.”

View this post on Instagram

#GlobalEffort #QuédateEnCasa #StayHome

A post shared by Shakira (@shakira) on


Ultimately, the mom-of-two encouraged her followers to take action, adding: “Let's urge our leaders to implement 15 days of extreme social distancing. Close schools and public places to flatten that curve to prevent further spread, especially in countries that are underprepared for providing adequate medical care like in Latin American and Africa.” Reiterating countless public figures, she concluded by saying “Let's stay home for 15...” in an effort to protect "vulnerable people everywhere."

More about
Read More
back to

CELEBRITIES