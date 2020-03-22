Shakira breaks silence on COVID-19 with call to action

As millions of TikTok users distract themselves from the global COVID-19 pandemic with the “Hips Don’t Lie challenge,”Shakira, herself, is urging everyone to face reality. The international superstar broke her silence on Sunday, March 22, pleading with fans in an inspiring and informative Instagram video. “Many countries are either not following their World Health Organization's recommendations, or are being too slow to take measures, or are prioritizing the economy over the wellbeing of their citizens,” Shakira began.

Scroll to watch the full video!

©@3pique Shakira urged everyone and their families to #StayHome

“From my experience in the last few weeks living here in Europe, we've realized that the virus is too fast and the leaders are way too slow,” the UNICEF spokesperson continued. "All countries should work together with WHO in a coordinated worldwide plan.”

Shakira also warned that “countries that for now have few cases should learn from the mistakes we're now paying for in European countries where the actions were too late.”