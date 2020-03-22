It’s Day 12 of our coronavirus coverage and we hope you’re hanging in. We’re keeping you as up to date as possible on the fast-moving news of how the pandemic is affecting entertainers and royalty. Check back for updates throughout the day and take a look back at yesterday’s trending COVID-19 celebrity news stories.
- Queen Elizabeth is learning how to video chat! According to The Telegraph: Her Majesty will be given instructions on how to make and receive calls to stay in touch with loved ones amid the coronavirus pandemic. Palace aides will be setting up video conferencing at the residence any day now. The monarch is currently social-distancing at Windsor Castle with her husband Prince Philip.
- David Bryan of Bon Jovi provided an uplifting update on his coronavirus diagnosis. The 58-year-old keyboard player took to social media to say: “I just got my results back today and tested positive for coronavirus. I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day. Please don’t be afraid!!! It’s the flu not the plague. I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other. This will be over soon… with the help of every American !!😎💪❤️”
- Younger star Debi Mazar has Coronavirus. "I have just tested positive for Covid-19. I AM OK," she prefaced a lengthy Instagram caption. Read the full note, which also details her testing experience and the difficulties of receiving treatment below:
I have just tested positive for Covid-19.I AM OK! About a month ago my entire home(husband and two teen daughters) got an odd bug- Low grade fever,headaches,sore throat,body aches,ears ringing and a dry cough.It cleared up quickly.Seasonal I thought?but it felt unusual/different... Two weeks later,March 15th,I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches,and 102.4 fever.I figured maybe I got the flu or..Corona?😬 I had had cocktails the evening prior,and smoked a few cigarettes. I figured I had jacked my immune system from having a fun night with friends.I called a doctor/friend to ask if I could get the Covid-19 test on 3/16.He said NO,I didn’t meet the criteria.I hadn’t recently traveled out of the country&I hadnt been with someone who had actually tested positive.I found this kind of a CRAZY criteria for a NY’er as I had taken the subway,gone to the theater,the grocery store,the pharmacy,hair salon,etc.I was the Mom who was trying to prepare the home and get supplies&bleach wipes,dry goods.extra food etc. Because we have Italian family in Italy and we follow the news closely,my biggest panic was why were they not closing schools in NYC &forbidding movement outside the home without permission,like China and all of Europe? Prospect Park yesterday,i hear was jumpin’! A friend told me that CityMD/Urgent Care in my neighborhood had test kits,which appealed to me as I wanted to stay away from the hospital. I went on 3/17.First I was tested for the flu-which was negative.Then they tested me for Covid-19. I was sent home and told to quarantine myself until I had results,which would take 3-7 days(in S.Korea it takes two hours) Well..today is day 5 and I just found out.Im hoping I’ve been through the worst of it already.Its very “morphy”.One day I feel crappy and the next I’m normal.Today my lungs are heavy,but I’m tough. I can breath,and I’m going to heal here,in my own home!My family is under quarantine for 14 days.They have no symptoms.I think we all had it possibly already?Who knows. Anyhow,stay home people!Protect yourselves&your loved ones.Build up your immune systems.Good Luck&God Bless us all! #alonetogether #physicaldistancing #stayhome
- Rita Ora is stepping up and doing what she can to help during the outbreak. The How to Be Lonely singer put out a new line of coronavirus-themed merchandise to help benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
In case you haven’t heard, I’ve launched #StopTheSpread merch campaign with and in support of @UNfoundation @WHO!!! ALL proceeds go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. If you want to do something about Covid-19 stay safe and clean, and Play Your Part by getting this merch and helping the cause!! Link on my stories and in my bio right now, we can do this together ❤️❤️❤️
- Idris Elba's wife Sabrina Dhowre-Elba has tested positive for coronavirus. During the first episode of Oprah Winfrey‘s new Apple TV+ series Oprah Talks, the 30-year-old revealed her diagnosis. “Actually, I found out this morning, Oprah, that I tested positive,” Sabrina candidly shared as she and her 47-year-old famous husband, who already tested positive, FaceTimed the icon. “I wanted to be with him,” Sabrina said, addressing that she didn't distance herself from Idris. “That’s the instinct of a wife. You want to go and take care.” She gave insight to how she's feeling, adding: “I don’t feel anything that would come to what people would now expect to be a symptom of coronavirus, which is really strange."
- Transformers: Age of Extinction star Sophia Myles sadly revealed that her father passed away from COVID-19. Peter, who had suffered from Parkinson’s Disease, passed away at the age of 67 in the hospital. “RIP Peter Myles. My dear Dad died only a few hours ago. It was the Corona Virus that finally took him,” the Doctor Who actress wrote on Twitter hours after visiting him in the hospital. Our thoughts are with her family at this time.
- Sophie Turner has no patience for those who don’t see the importance of social distancing. During an at-home Instagram Live with husband Joe Jonas, she urged all to: “stay inside.” She then threw some shade at Evangeline Lilly who said she will not be quarantining as she values her freedom: “Don’t be f–king stupid. Even if you count your ‘freedom over [...] your health.’ I don’t give a f–k about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this. So stay inside guys!”