- Princess Eugenie shared an important message on coronavirus with fans. She praised NHS - England’s healthcare service - for their tireless work during the pandemic, calling on followers to join her and other well-known figures in a nationwide round of applause March 26.
- Dancing With the Stars winner Nyle DiMarco believes that he has coronavirus after experiencing all of the symptoms, but won't take a test. “I’ve been really sick and I am now on the mend. It is very possible I contracted coronavirus and I have access to get tested but I do not want to," he said in an Instagram video. "The reason is because there is a shortage of COVID-19 test kits in the U.S. and the sick patients need it more than I do. I recovered... and I still am self-isolating.”
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding star Nia Vardalos revealed she missed her father’s funeral this month because she was unable to fly home to Canada. The Oscar-nominated star told Variety: “I always said my dad has impeccable timing," joking that she believes he waited to pass away until loved ones were unable to fly in for the funeral because of new social distancing rules. She is currently encouraging fans to donate to Big Sunday Organization in memory of her dad and to use #BigFatDonation on social media.
- Drake revealed that he got tested for coronavirus during an Instagram Live with his dad Dennis Graham. Luckily, the 33-year-old rapper's result was negative. He took a test because he came into contact with basketball player Kevin Durant, who has since been dubbed positive for COVID-19. “Yeah, I had to do a test, but it came back negative,” Drake said. “That test is uncomfortable though.”
- The Broadway revival of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, starring Laurie Metcalf, has officially closed after playing just nine preview performances. Broadway officially went dark on March 12 due to the current health crisis.
- Rihanna‘s Clara Lionel Foundation joined the global fight giving $5 million to the response efforts. The funding will be channeled through CLF’s partners at Direct Relief, Partners In Health, Feeding America, the International Rescue Committee, World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and more. Go, RiRi!
- Bravo mogul Andy Cohen tested positive for the virus, receiving lots of support from his celebrity friends.
After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.