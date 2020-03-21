It's been 23 years since Selena was released, commemorating the superstar's life while simultaneously launching the career of another. Jennifer Lopez was catapulted into a new sphere of stardom for her portrayal of the late Selena Quintanilla. From production to premiere, Jenny from the Block says the entire experience has stayed with her "to this day." Amidst the 25 year anniversary of Selena's tragic passing, JLo released a candid tribute on Saturday, March 21, celebrating the singer-songwriter's life with gratitude.

Scroll to watch the full video!

©GettyImages Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to Selena

"Join me today in #CelebratingSelena," Jennifer wrote in the description of her video. "I can’t believe it’s been 23 years since this incredible movie came out and 25 years since her passing. Selena was such an inspiration to me and I was so lucky to be chosen to play her. As an artist, this movie truly was an experience I’m going to remember for the rest of my life." She then encouraged fans to share their own memories in the comments.

The three-minute homage seamlessly blends together both actual footage of Selena and Jennifer as her (mostly the latter). Interwoven with music and candid quips from Jen, the result moved fans to tears. Most of all, we love seeing a Latina powerhouse support a fellow Latina powerhouse. Jen's acknowledging that Selena paved the way for her success is inspiring.

"There's a part of you that grows in the best characters you do," Jen says in the video. "Selena was that for me." The star says that she was "so lucky to be chosen" for the role. "God sent me that role for a reason, so I could learn from her, so I could always have her as an inspiration." Among various compliments, the mom-of-three added: "She was the most beautiful, sweet, wonderful person."