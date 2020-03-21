J Balvin is painting over this dark time with colors. The Colombian singer released his new album Colores a day early - you've no doubt seen his name trending on social media - for an incredibly heartwarming reason. "I wanted to do it because people are right now are, like, really desperate at their houses," he told Jimmy Fallon during The Tonight Show: At Home Edition. Things got pretty emotional as the 34-year-old Reggaeton superstar opened up to the famous host about his seventh studio album and more.
"I know that this is not the regular time to drop an album, because everything goes against what normally works when it comes to marketing," J continued to say. "I was like, I'm gonna stop being a competitor for one second, for real, and give light and colors to the people that are right now in their houses feelin' a little frustrated." He added: "Let's give them a different vibe."
The coronavirus spread almost sidelined Colores release, as it is doing with countless high profile projects. However, as J also wrote on Twitter in Spanish: “The world needs colors in these grey times.” So he made sure the vibrant collection of ten tracks quickly lit up the world.
The Latin star wasn't only on Jimmy's virtual interview series to discuss his early-released album, but more importantly to raise money in support Families Belong Together. When the comic asked him why he chose this charity, J's response was simple: "When you see the U.S. it's a country of immigrants. It's hard to me to see all these kids being separated by their parents. It's crazy to me. We're working together to bring some hope."
You can now stream Colores across all major music platforms.