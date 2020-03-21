J Balvin is painting over this dark time with colors. The Colombian singer released his new album Colores a day early - you've no doubt seen his name trending on social media - for an incredibly heartwarming reason. "I wanted to do it because people are right now are, like, really desperate at their houses," he told Jimmy Fallon during The Tonight Show: At Home Edition. Things got pretty emotional as the 34-year-old Reggaeton superstar opened up to the famous host about his seventh studio album and more.

©@jbalvin J Balvin surprised the world by dropping ﻿Colores early



"I know that this is not the regular time to drop an album, because everything goes against what normally works when it comes to marketing," J continued to say. "I was like, I'm gonna stop being a competitor for one second, for real, and give light and colors to the people that are right now in their houses feelin' a little frustrated." He added: "Let's give them a different vibe."

The coronavirus spread almost sidelined Colores release, as it is doing with countless high profile projects. However, as J also wrote on Twitter in Spanish: “The world needs colors in these grey times.” So he made sure the vibrant collection of ten tracks quickly lit up the world.