Mj Rodriguez is feeling the effects of social distancing and self-isolation at home in New Jersey but keeping her spirits high. “It’s a little daunting and a little unusual that these times are happening,” she tells HOLA! USA. “I’m just keeping my head above water, pumping through. We’ll get through it.” Like millions affected across the globe, Pose production halted due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

©@mjrodriguez7 MJ Rodriguez opens up about how she is dealing with isolation

During this time, the star is finding that perfect balance between working from home and having time with her family. “I’ve been trying to push myself to write this series/movie. I have a collection of things that I’ve been writing that I started a long, long time ago, and I’m trying to muster up some time to get it done,” the Olay body spokesperson says. “Most of the time I’m either here, relaxing having conversations with my family, having family meetings, talking about precautions and talking about what we need to do, and what we don’t need to do.”

Though she may be thousands of miles from set, the FX hit show is still on her mind as she is still “trying to see if I can memorize my lines for Pose,” she explains. “It’s a whole bunch of stuff that I’ve been trying to keep on top of. Even when I’m not doing work, it’s overwhelming. Hollywood is shut down, and it’s like you have to keep working from home.”