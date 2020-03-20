Serena Williams is keeping it real on social media. The tennis superstar revealed how she’s doing while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s pretty relatable. Although many are staying calm and aloof, the mom-of-one revealed the contrary. "Now I've been social distancing for actually a really long time, for probably two weeks now, and every little thing makes me crazy," she said in a video. "Any time anyone sneezes around me or coughs I get crazy,” she added.

©@serenawilliams Serena revealed she’s feeling stressed and anxious during this time

The 38-year-old went on to address her worries about the health of her two-year-old daughter, Olympia, whom she shares with husband, Alexis Ohanian. Serena continued, "She (Olympia) coughed, I got angry and gave her a side-eye. I gave her that 'angry Serena' and then I got sad. I was like: 'Is she OK? Is there something wrong with my daughter? Is there anything I can do?'

It’s safe to say the 23-time grand slam champion is feeling what many are experiencing. "I just don't know what to do, so instead of being relaxed I'm really under a ton of stress," she added. Serena's words echo what many are feeling during these difficult times – especially mothers.

Ahead of her latest update, the fashion entrepreneur revealed she would be isolating herself for the next six weeks.

©@alexisohanian Serena is using this time for extra bonding with her two-year-old

Next to a soothing video of Serena getting her makeup done, she wrote, “Spending the next 6 weeks in solitude. Being a wife. Being a mom. Cooking. Cleaning. Spring cleaning. Face mask. Makeup tutorials. I’ll let you know how it goes.... stay safe everyone. This is serious.”