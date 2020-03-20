Movies being released early due to the coronavirus

Miss going to the movie theaters while you social distance? Us too! With most theaters going dark due to the coronavirus pandemic, several studios are bringing some light and entertainment into homes with newly released movies available for rent or digital purchase. That’s right, while we self-quarantine, we can watch a number of films, many of which are in the middle of their theatrical run, from the comfort of our couch. “Given the rapidly evolving and unprecedented changes to consumers’ daily lives during this difficult time, the company felt that now was the right time to provide this option in the home as well as in theaters,” NBCUniversal said in a release. In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Universal Pictures is making its current features available for movies goers to watch at home on the same day as the films’ global theatrical releases.

Likewise, the Walt Disney Company has opted to drop movies ahead of schedule on Disney+, like Frozen 2, in an effort to bring families “some fun and joy during this challenging period.” So, get ready to pop some popcorn because here are some new releases that we can all enjoy while self-quarantining:

Movies on Disney+:

Frozen 2

Onward, April 3

Movie available for rent on On Demand, or available for digital purchase:

The Hunt

The Invisible Man

Emma

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Onward

Just Mercy

Human Capital

Bloodshot, March 24

The Way Back, March 24

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), March 24

The Gentlemen, March 24

I Still Believe, March 27

Sonic the Hedgehog, March 31

Trolls World Tour, April 10