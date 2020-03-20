Things are getting real for Karol G and Anuel AA. The Tusa singer took to social media to share how she and her love are getting along during social distancing. “La Cuarentena no tiene/The Quarantine has us,” she wrote. In the video, the 29-year-old singer and the 27-year-old rapper hilariously show all the things they can’t do as Cardi B’s voice comes through with her iconic Coronavirus line. Collectively, the pair can’t kiss, can’t sit down, drink water or watch TV without hearing the rapper’s voice.

Karol G and Anuel AA shared hilarious social distancing video

The video is just one of the many ways the duo is passing the time. In her stories, the Créeme singer and her fiancé played with filters. Karol and Anuel had a conversation with each other while wearing the baby face and stretched face filter. The Puerto Rican rapper has taken to his social media to create some hilarious content as well.

In a post, the star snatches off a face mask as he screams off of his balcony. The viral video, which got love from Bad Bunny,Natti Natasha and more, was tuned into a remix by his fans. In another post, the Keii rapper showed his followers how his social distancing training is going.

“Entrenando en aislamiento pero yo no sirvo pa esto/Training in isolation but I am useless for this,” he wrote. In the video, the rapper runs along the beach as his trainer encourages him to pick up his work. Instead completing his run, Anuel passes out in the water.