The Surgeon General spoke and Kylie Jenner listened. The 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her social media to use her platform to encourage her followers to stay inside during the time of the Coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, the influencer was called on by Surgeon General Jerome Adams to get the message out to her millions of followers. “We need to get Kylie Jenner and social media influencers out there in helping folks understand that look, this is serious, this is absolutely serious,” he said during an appearance on ABC.

©@kyliejenner Kylie Jenner responded to the Surgeon General’s request for influencers to remind followers about Coronavirus

Jerome noted that as a father of two teens, the more an older person tells them not to do something “the more they want to do it.” Kylie took the health officials advice and called on her over 166 million followers to stay inside. “I’m going on my ninth day, the Coronavirus is a real thing,” she told the camera. “I listened to the Surgeon General this morning. Please stay inside, practice social distancing. If you live with your parents, you don’t want to get them sick.”

Stormi Webster’s mom went on to explain that young people are not immune to the virus and that there are a large amount of cases involving younger people who have it. The most important thing is looking out for everyone’s best interest. “We just have to listen to each other, respect each other. I encourage other influencers to speak out too.”

Self isolation is nothing new for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. The social media maven noted that she spent months inside of her home – by her own choice – when she was pregnant with her two-year-old daughter. “When I was pregnant the wayI kept a secret was because I didn’t leave the house,” she said. “It was my choice, so I never let myself get bored. I watched movies, read books. I would do full spa days, do mask take care of my skin and hair.”