While some celebrities are sharing how they’re social distancing, others are doing what they can to aid in the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Among them are Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos, who have reportedly donated $1 million in relief efforts. A source revealed the donation will be designated in part to the New York Governor’s Office for the purchase of desperately needed ventilators and additionally towards WIN, an organization that runs 11 women’s shelters across the city.

©GettyImages The famous couple donated $1 million in coronavirus relief efforts

As New Yorkers, the famous couple is aware that NYC is one of the country’s cities to be hit the hardest with the pandemic. As of Thursday, March 19, there were over 4,000 confirmed cases and close to nearly 30 deaths.

Another celebrity couple that announced their contribution is Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Earlier this week, the Deadpool actor took to social media to share their efforts. “Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families,” he wrote. “Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA.”

©GettyImages

Ryan continued by encouraging those who can to help before concluding with a few recommendations. “Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection,” he added.

Additionally, singer Ciara and her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russel Wilson also pledged to donate one million meals to a local food bank in Seattle, Food Lifeline. The married couple posted a heartfelt video in which they also advised fans to “practice social distancing” and to “keep the faith.”