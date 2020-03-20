We’re living through some difficult times, but if there’s anything that helps make things slightly better, it’s laughter. That’s why we think everyone should watch this clip of Bad Bunny and his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri, who took to social media to share what they did on day five of quarantine. With a song by Los Tres Tristes Tigres fittingly titled Cancion del Coronavirus, playing in the background, the Callaita crooner and his lady do everything from dancing to playing Jenga, and he even takes a moment to file his nails because, well, he's got time.
Wearing a pair of flaming lounge shorts, a faded t-shirt, a beanie, and bright yellow Crocs, the Puerto Rican star and his lady look to have spent their day mostly reserved in a patio or perhaps his backyard. One moment we see the reggaetonero keeping busy by cleaning his table, and eating an apple, and the next he’s playing wrestling wars and paper-scissors-rocks with his partner.
Fans of the Latino artist took notice of his look commenting things like, “I SAW BAD BUNNY WEARING YELLOW CROCS, SO I BOUGHT YELLOW CROCS,” and “Those Crocs tho.” Others suggested he launch his own YouTube channel writing, “I need a YouTube channel of Bad Bunny!!!”
It looks like the Pero Ya No rapper listened to his fans after many encouraged him to stay home. Earlier this week, the Urbano artist shared videos of him celebrating his 26th birthday and the release of his new album YHLQMDLG during a fun night out.
Although those are both valuable reasons to celebrate, his fans were feeling concerned amid the Coronavirus outbreak. “We are in a pandemic, I cannot,” one user wrote. “That’s how coronavirus gets around,” wrote another.
We’re glad to see he’s staying safe at home!