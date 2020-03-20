We’re living through some difficult times, but if there’s anything that helps make things slightly better, it’s laughter. That’s why we think everyone should watch this clip of Bad Bunny and his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri, who took to social media to share what they did on day five of quarantine. With a song by Los Tres Tristes Tigres fittingly titled Cancion del Coronavirus, playing in the background, the Callaita crooner and his lady do everything from dancing to playing Jenga, and he even takes a moment to file his nails because, well, he's got time.

©@badbunnypr The PR native spent the day at home with his girlfriend

Wearing a pair of flaming lounge shorts, a faded t-shirt, a beanie, and bright yellow Crocs, the Puerto Rican star and his lady look to have spent their day mostly reserved in a patio or perhaps his backyard. One moment we see the reggaetonero keeping busy by cleaning his table, and eating an apple, and the next he’s playing wrestling wars and paper-scissors-rocks with his partner.

Fans of the Latino artist took notice of his look commenting things like, “I SAW BAD BUNNY WEARING YELLOW CROCS, SO I BOUGHT YELLOW CROCS,” and “Those Crocs tho.” Others suggested he launch his own YouTube channel writing, “I need a YouTube channel of Bad Bunny!!!”