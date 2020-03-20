A few hours after releasing her new single Tímida, Thalía received an incredible gift from Jennifer Lopez that had her jumping with excitement. The mother-of-two sent her friend a gilded box that looked like it was made of mirrors with the name JLo encrusted with stones. When opening the luxurious piece, there were two stunning pairs of shoes, one in red and the other in cream.

©@jlo Jennifer Lopez had a generous detail for her friend Thalía

Arod's fiancée recently launched an affordable footwear line with DSW and wanted to share the excitement with her beloved friend, who surely will not take long to wear them very soon.

“Awww a small gift, thank you very much my friend. Beautiful, sexy and wonderful ... elegant. Oh, I love these! Thank you my girl, yayyy,” Thalía is heard saying in an unboxing video she shared on her social platform.