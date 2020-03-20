With most people now hunkering down and binging on Netflix series, it’s a relief that Jennifer Lopez and family are on hand to cheer up our day with their fun videos! Alex Rodriguez posted a great Tik Tok recording, captioned ‘from worst to best’ with a clip of the family dancing to Something New by Wiz Khalifa. Starting off with Alex busting some moves, the former baseball star then swiftly moves out of the frame to leave eldest daughter Natasha ‘Tashi’ to follow the same moves.

This cycle is repeated with Elle, Esme and adorable Max who really shows off his skills – emulating dad Marc Anthony. The video ends when JLo leaps up from a crouched position to show how the dance move is done by a professional! The clip certainly struck a cord with her followers, some of who said they wished they could record something similar but being in quarantine made it difficult.

©Instagram “Do something intentional with your time and stay positive during this scary time,” the singer wrote on Instagram

JLo also posted the fun video to her stories and it seems to fit in perfectly with the advice she’s been giving her fans. On March 18 she wrote: “There’s a lot on our minds right now but don’t forget to take care of yourself. Meditate. Move. Pray. Do something intentional with your time and stay positive during this scary time. #StaySafe."