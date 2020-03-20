It’s Day 10 of our coronavirus coverage and we’re keeping you up to date with the fast-moving news of how the pandemic is affecting entertainment and your favorite royals. Check back for updates throughout the day or you can also take a look back at yesterday’s hottest COVID-19 celebrity news stories.
- The Surgeon General called on influencers to send a message to take coronavirus more seriously, andKylie Jenner has responded.
- Good news alert! Disney and Pixar’s Onward, which premiered in theaters on March 6, will be available to buy digitally and on Movies Anywhere starting today, March 20 at 5:00PM PST. The animated film, featuring the voices of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer, will arrive on Disney+ on April 3.
- After Prince Albert announced he tested positive for coronavirus, the Monaco royal’s American daughter, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, has spoken out.
- We also now now how the Prince’s five-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, are doing along with their mom Princess Charlene.
- Bacardi – it’s not just for piña coladas anymore! The famed rum producer is stepping into the fray to fight coronavirus. The Bacardi Corporation distillery in Cataño, Puerto Rico is joining forces with the Caribbean island’s Olein Refinery in order to produce the materials for 1.7million units of hand sanitizer. The products will over course contain 70% alcohol in line with recommendations from the World Health Organization. ¡Salud!
- Bad Bunny and his girlfriend showed how they survived Day 5 of quarantine and we can’t stop laughing.
- Hawaii Five-0 star Daniel Dae Kim took to social media to reveal that he has tested positive for COVID-19. “Looks like I’ll be ok, but I wanted to share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful,” wrote the 51-year-old actor. “Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all, healthy.” Daniel, also famed for his role on Lost, was tested in Hawaii after returning home from NYC where he was shooting his new show New Amsterdam.
- Daniel’s news came a day after his Lost co-star Evangeline Lilly insisted she would not self-isolate, a measure that is encouraged to help prevent the spread. The actress told fans on social media: “Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”
- In more TV-related coronavirus news, medical shows including Grey’s Anatomy are donating unused medical items to battle the pandemic. Showrunner and executive producer Krista Vernoff told E! News that Grey's is donating a backstock of gowns and gloves and also revealed that at Station 19, “We were lucky enough to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks which we donated to our local fire station." She went on to add the team's thanks to the medical staff working overtime during the pandemic. “We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home.”
- You guys are still washing your hands, right? ¿Confirmado? Confirmado.
- Riverdale star Mark Consuelos and wife Kelly Ripa have donated $1million towards the battle against the coronavirus.
- Having trouble convincing your parents to stay home? So is Jennifer Garner. She told Jimmy Fallon: “I’m like, ‘Dad, Mom, the world is shut down to keep you safe.’ And they’re like, ‘We think we're going to go to Sam’s Warehouse.’ Stay home, you have to stay home!”
- While coronavirus is daunting, there are signs that the pandemic is bringing the world closer together. In Brazil, the iconic Christ the Redeemer figure has been lit up with the flags of countries fighting the disease.
- While vinyl records and ‘60s and ‘70s fashion trends have made a rebound, it took the coronavirus to bring back a 1950s staple: drive in movies. The L.A. Times reports that now that people are avoiding crowds and movie theaters are shut down, folks are resorting to the throwback cinema venues where you remain in your car.
