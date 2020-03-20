As lockdowns and self-isolating become the new norm, people are keen to be able to keep up their fitness routine at home. And none more so than Dayanara Torres, who, after a year of treatment for skin cancer limiting her ability to work out, is now determined to get back into a fitness regime. Inviting her followers to join her on a 30-day squat challenge has been a great way to keep her personal motivation up. And even better motivation is that her son Cristian Muñiz’s girlfriend Kylie Jane Marco has also signed up for the challenge!

©@sunnysidekylie Cris Muñiz and Kylie Jane celebrated their first anniversary together back in February

Marc Anthony’s ex-wife shared the fitness challenge on her Instagram profile, which has an impressive 1.4 million followers, starting with 50 squats on March 20 and aiming to do 250 by mid-April. She tagged son Cristian’s girlfriend Kylie in the post writing that they’re going to do the challenge carefully together.

©@dayanara_pr This photo from 2017 is what the model used to announce the challenge

“I’ve always wanted to do this challenge,” she wrote in the post. “For just over a year I’ve not been able to exercise because of back pain (caused by my treatment). I bought the #DBMethod [a squat-based workout machine] nearly two years ago and haven’t been able to use it until now! Really carefully and with my lovely Kylie by my side, we’re going to start on March 20! Who’s going to join us?”