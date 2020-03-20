Dayanara Torres

FITNESS GOALS

Dayanara Torres sets big challenge for girlfriend of Cristian, her son with Marc Anthony

The model is getting back into exercising after a year of cancer treatment, and she wants Cristian’s love Kylie to join her

As lockdowns and self-isolating become the new norm, people are keen to be able to keep up their fitness routine at home. And none more so than Dayanara Torres, who, after a year of treatment for skin cancer limiting her ability to work out, is now determined to get back into a fitness regime. Inviting her followers to join her on a 30-day squat challenge has been a great way to keep her personal motivation up. And even better motivation is that her son Cristian Muñiz’s girlfriend Kylie Jane Marco has also signed up for the challenge!

Dayanara Torres’ son©@sunnysidekylie
Cris Muñiz and Kylie Jane celebrated their first anniversary together back in February

Marc Anthony’s ex-wife shared the fitness challenge on her Instagram profile, which has an impressive 1.4 million followers, starting with 50 squats on March 20 and aiming to do 250 by mid-April. She tagged son Cristian’s girlfriend Kylie in the post writing that they’re going to do the challenge carefully together.

Dayanara Torres©@dayanara_pr
This photo from 2017 is what the model used to announce the challenge

“I’ve always wanted to do this challenge,” she wrote in the post. “For just over a year I’ve not been able to exercise because of back pain (caused by my treatment). I bought the #DBMethod [a squat-based workout machine] nearly two years ago and haven’t been able to use it until now! Really carefully and with my lovely Kylie by my side, we’re going to start on March 20! Who’s going to join us?”

Dayanara Torres©@dayanara_pr
During Dayanara Torres’ treatment, Kylie gave a lot of support to the family

As well as working out together, Dayanara and Kylie have a great relationship. During the former’s cancer treatment, the young girlfriend of Cristian was a source of great support to her and the rest of the family.

Marc Anthony’s son’s girlfriend©@sunnysidekylie
Cristian’s family care greatly for Kylie Jane

In fact, Cristian Muñiz and Kylie Jane started dating in February 2019, just when Dayanara announced that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer. So the 19-year-old has been witness to the strength and unity of the family.

