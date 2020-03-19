Vanessa Bryant recently took the necessary legal steps to make sure that all of her children are taken care of. The wife of the late Kobe Bryant filed legal documents that would allow her to add her and the basketball star’s youngest daughter, Capri Bryant to his trust. Kobe initially created the trust in 2003, two years following his and Vanessa’s marriage. Since, the document has been amended several times, after the birth of each of their daughters, in order to make sure their names were included.

©@vanessabryant Vanessa Bryant filed legal documents that would allow her to amend Kobe Bryant’s trust

Unfortunately, the couple did not make the change before the athlete’s tragic passing on January 26. Vanessa, 37, and Kobe shared children Natalia, 17, three-year-old Bianka, and their eight-month-old daughter Capri Kobe. The pair were also parents to 13-year-old Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, who passed away along with her father during the tragic helicopter accident.

Vanessa also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Island Express. The company owned and operated the helicopter that killed, Kobe, Gianna and seven other passengers. According to the Los Angeles Times, the 27-count complaint will seek general damages, economic damages, punitive damages and more. “Defendant Island Express Helicopters’ breach of its duty and negligence caused the injuries and damages complained of herein and Plaintiffs’ deceased, Kobe Bryant, was killed as a direct result of the negligent conduct of Zobayan for which Defendant Island Express Helicopters is vicariously liable in all respects.”