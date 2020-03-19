The funniest celebrity memes during Coronavirus quarantine

If the Coronavirus had a personality and name, it would be called Regina George.

Marty McFly came back from the future and reported there is still enough toilet paper. Keep your supplies in your safety box.

When the world seems close to pear shaped,

When leaders fill you with despair

When things look dark and dreary

And love seems far too rare -

CUDDLE A DUCK

[ It works ...] pic.twitter.com/S3YP5E5eob — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) December 30, 2019

Sam Neill urges to cuddle a duck and keep calm. If isolation becomes dreary, then hold your favorite animal.