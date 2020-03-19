The funniest celebrity memes during Coronavirus quarantine

Coronavirus celebrity meme

Everyone is coping differently with the Coronavirus pandemic and people are finding novel ways to adjust to an indoor lifestyle. From cleaning storage moments to social media live videos, everyone is surviving self-quarantine the best way possible. Though it can be frustrating to stay inside when the weather is marvelous, some have to adjust to new hobbies and crafts. Thankfully, Wi-Fi is still available and we can rely on funny memes while spring cleaning our homes. See these funny celebrity memes that will improve your social distancing lifestyle.

If the Coronavirus had a personality and name, it would be called Regina George.

Marty McFly came back from the future and reported there is still enough toilet paper. Keep your supplies in your safety box.

Sam Neill urges to cuddle a duck and keep calm. If isolation becomes dreary, then hold your favorite animal.

Beyonce might become the new ambassador for Lysol. The purple bottle seems to disinfect better.

Brad Pitt is not slowing down and will continue to eat all his snacks.

Introverts are not complaining during quarantine season and that includes Tom Cruise.

In dark times, is not enough to impress you partner with toilet paper. The toilet paper needs to come with extra sheets.

If you work from home, do not forget what happened to Chris Hemsworth.

Many parents are not happy with the idea of homeschooling.

And, the Oscar goes to - Quentin Tarantino for the best drama show of the new decade.

Maybe Britney Spears will finally save the world and sing once more.

