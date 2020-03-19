The funniest celebrity memes during Coronavirus quarantine

Everyone is coping differently with the Coronavirus pandemic and people are finding novel ways to adjust to an indoor lifestyle. From cleaning storage moments to social media live videos, everyone is surviving self-quarantine the best way possible. Though it can be frustrating to stay inside when the weather is marvelous, some have to adjust to new hobbies and crafts. Thankfully, Wi-Fi is still available and we can rely on funny memes while spring cleaning our homes. See these funny celebrity memes that will improve your social distancing lifestyle.
If the Coronavirus had a personality and name, it would be called Regina George.
View this post on Instagram
They must be eating it - - - - #coronamemes #coronameme #coronamemesdeutsch #coronaUK #coronamemesuk #coronabanter #coronamemes🤣🤣🤣🤣 #coronavirusmemesarenotfunny #2020memeshere #2020memes #coronamemegang #memescoronavirus #coronamemems #coronavirusmeme #coronavirusmemes #coronamemepage #coronanews #coronamemee #ukcoronavirus #offensivememesmatter #diseaseprevention #coronarates #nichememeaccount #cronavirus #dankmemes #memeoclock #virus
Marty McFly came back from the future and reported there is still enough toilet paper. Keep your supplies in your safety box.
When the world seems close to pear shaped,— Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) December 30, 2019
When leaders fill you with despair
When things look dark and dreary
And love seems far too rare -
CUDDLE A DUCK
[ It works ...] pic.twitter.com/S3YP5E5eob
Sam Neill urges to cuddle a duck and keep calm. If isolation becomes dreary, then hold your favorite animal.
Beyoncé as Lysol disinfectant sprays: A Thread pic.twitter.com/xVpzZ8kW9x— Roy (@ifiwerearoy) March 14, 2020
Beyonce might become the new ambassador for Lysol. The purple bottle seems to disinfect better.
Me eating all of my quarantine groceries in the first night pic.twitter.com/cMwsb9JFzu— miss william eyelash (@curlyyonce) March 13, 2020
Brad Pitt is not slowing down and will continue to eat all his snacks.
View this post on Instagram
Litrilly me on the bottom😂 • • • • • #dankmemes #darkmemes #funnymemes #kinkymemes #lol #homememes #lmao #memestagram #memelover #memelord #freshmemes #spicymemes #qualitymemes #cancerousmemes #memes #funnyposts #memeniggers #endmylifememes #killmememes #stolenmemes #superiormemes #memes😂 #offensivememes #badcomedy #cripplingdepressionmemes #cursedimages #coronavirusmemes #dankdoodlememes #memesdaily #edgymemes
Introverts are not complaining during quarantine season and that includes Tom Cruise.
In dark times, is not enough to impress you partner with toilet paper. The toilet paper needs to come with extra sheets.
View this post on Instagram
2020: Working from home remembering how excited we all were for the New Year/New Decade to begin! #thor #avengers #endgame #coronavirus #coronavirusmemes #pandemic #2020FU #WFH #quarantine #snacks #nogym #gymlife #staystrong #strongmind #strongbody #focus #motivated #keepgoing #gifd #noexcuses #getfit #fitfam #cardiosucks #movethatass #letsgo🏃♂️💪💪
If you work from home, do not forget what happened to Chris Hemsworth.
Many parents are not happy with the idea of homeschooling.
And, the Oscar goes to - Quentin Tarantino for the best drama show of the new decade.
View this post on Instagram
I still don’t understand why America is running out of toilet paper😂 #broadwaymemes #theatrekid #theatre #theatrememes #memes #musicals #broadway #broadwaymemes #musicals #musicalmemes #lovebroadway #addictiontomemes #corona #coronamemes #coronavirus #coronavirusmemes #toiletpaper #six #sixthemusical #sixmemes
Maybe Britney Spears will finally save the world and sing once more.