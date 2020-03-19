J Balvin’s parents talk about the singer’s depression

Can you imagine having the parents of J Balvin, Maluma, Karol G and Sebastián Yatra all in one place? The production of Despierta América (Univision) and the journalist Marcela Sarmiento made it possible and they spoke about their famous children. In the pleasant talk, various topics were touched upon, among which J Balvin's depression came to light, a disorder that he has spoken openly with his fans on more than one occasion.
José Álvaro Osorio and Alba Mary Balvin, parents of the Colombian singer, opened their hearts and spoke about the way in which they are handling this condition. "The issue of depression has been handled very naturally, very clearly," explained the singer's mother. "For me, our Josecito is a multiplier of light, he gave light to everyone when on tour. A very long tour, gave him depression."
Alba Mary referred to the complex chapter that J Balvin lived in 2019. During his Arcoiris tour, the Medellin-native shared with his fans that he was overcoming a severe depression.
Después de 2 meses de infierno ya voy sintiendo el cielo de nuevo , la ansiedad y la depresión es una realidad . Busca ayuda profesional— J BALVIN (@JBALVIN) November 3, 2019
The singer's mother shared that her son has a primary psychiatrist and stressed the importance of going to a professional and taking care of mental health.
And how do they face criticism? "[Going] from idol to villain in this field, is the simplest. One day they love him, they care for him and tomorrow he is wrong; it is the worst," said Mrs. Alba Mary, adding that her son “says everything, he reveals everything. How nice to be able to be like that, that people see him as human.”
J Balvin's father said that his son's profession is one of the most complex. “That's why I say that artists and singers have the most difficult career of all. They accuse the doctor for how he operates, the lawyer for how he works and the artist for how ugly, fat, absolutely everything.”
J Balvin's mother also made a very special request to media to stop criticizing artists because at the end of the day they are not perfect beings. “It seems to me that the media must also be humanized. One bad thing, a mistake by a young man from the show business, it comes out everywhere! It's so easy to be wrong. We all have to work to raise awareness.”