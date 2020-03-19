J Balvin’s parents talk about the singer’s depression

Can you imagine having the parents of J Balvin, Maluma, Karol G and Sebastián Yatra all in one place? The production of Despierta América (Univision) and the journalist Marcela Sarmiento made it possible and they spoke about their famous children. In the pleasant talk, various topics were touched upon, among which J Balvin's depression came to light, a disorder that he has spoken openly with his fans on more than one occasion.

©@jbalvin J Balvin revealed last year during his tour that he was battling with depression

José Álvaro Osorio and Alba Mary Balvin, parents of the Colombian singer, opened their hearts and spoke about the way in which they are handling this condition. "The issue of depression has been handled very naturally, very clearly," explained the singer's mother. "For me, our Josecito is a multiplier of light, he gave light to everyone when on tour. A very long tour, gave him depression."

©@jbalvin J Balvin is very close to his family

Alba Mary referred to the complex chapter that J Balvin lived in 2019. During his Arcoiris tour, the Medellin-native shared with his fans that he was overcoming a severe depression.