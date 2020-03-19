Being famous is not easy, especially when you’re a star like Karol G, who has been in the crosshairs since the early days of his career. With her career on the rise and the great success of Tusa, in addition to her relationship with Anuel AA, the Colombian singer has been the target of all kinds of accusations, which has come to affect her family circle. The production of Despierta América and journalist Marcela Sarmiento brought together the parents of Colombian artists Karol, J Balvin, Maluma and Sebastián Yatra to talk about their children, the criticism they receive on social networks and other topics.

©@karolg Karol's mother accepted that it was difficult for her to handle messages against her daughter

Karol G's mother opened up and shared how criticism of her daughter really impacted her. "I was one of those who read [the comments], cried, cried under the covers ... I said 'I can't believe it, I can't believe it.' I was getting sick,”confessed Marta Navarro. Tired of the comments towards her daughter, one day she decided to change her attitude and ignore those messages. "Then I took the stance of, 'turn a deaf ear to foolish words.’”

In addition to sharing the position she has taken regarding negative comments, Mrs. Navarro spoke about her son-in-law, the famous Anuel AA. "He is a very special man. What they see on the networks is perhaps a shield from him to the networks," he said. "We who know him, I can say, with all due respect, that he is someone very loving, very noble and very at home."