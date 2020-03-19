We can’t help wondering if their marriage plans have been put on hold due to the current Coronavirus outbreak, but in the meantime Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been spoiling us with family videos galore. Recent postings have shown how the family - including JLo’s twins Max and Emme, from her marriage to Marc Anthony, are coping in quarantine, with Jennifer always putting a positive spin on things and Alex giving workout tips for people without access to a home gym. And on March 18 the couple posted some #TBTs to add some variety to the lockdown situation.

The videos posted included some adorable new views of family life, from Super Bowl preparations through to how the step-sisters interact at home. Alex’s daughters Ella and Tash can be seen having a whale of a time in the family pool with Emme in one clip while Jennifer is seen hugging her daughter while practising dance moves in the gym in another. Jennifer’s connection with her step-daughters is also evident, with another clip showing the Get On The Floor singer showing Tash some of her key moves.

Loading the player...

And we also get to see Jennifer’s amazing Super Bowl half time show from the family’s perspective, with clips of Alex and Tash being interviewed before the performance and then the concert itself. The 50-year-old’s dance moves are captured from below the stage and the family’s cheers are definitely the loudest when the show comes to its climax.