Less than a day after she announced she was taking a break from social media, Aislinn Derbez returned with a stunning selfie wearing zero makeup in honor of her 33rd birthday. That’s right! The Mexican actress forgot it was her special day, and after receiving an abundance of well wishes from her fans and loved ones, she made sure to thank everyone with a genuine photo of herself. “Ok…I said I wasn't going to post...but I forgot it was my birthday haha...and I’ve received the most beautiful felicitations from so many people,” she captioned.

©@aislinnderbez Aislinn looked gorgeously radiant with a fresh, makeup-free face

The mom-of-one who was fresh-faced and radiant continued, “And that makes me very happy and it fills my heart so I wanted to thank EVERYBODY. This is one of the most important years of my life, and a very very special reincarnation. Thanks to everyone who is with me on this journey and gives me so much love. I’m leaving you with a photo of today without makeup and eyes filled with joy and appreciation.”

The House of Flowers actress stated she was taking some time away from posting on social media almost a week after announcing she and her husband Mauricio Ochmann had made a mutual decision to separate. However, the former couple appears to maintain a friendly relationship and respect for each other for the sake of their precious two-year-old daughter Kailani.

©@mauochmann Mauricio wished Aislinn a happy birthday

Mauricio was among those who wished Aislinn a happy birthday and an amazing year. “Happy B-day to this great woman and loving mother. May this be an incredible year @aislinderbez filled with beautiful things. Kay and I celebrate and honor your life, happy birthday!!” he wrote.