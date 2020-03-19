- Following news that Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju has coronavirus, Indira Varma, who played Ellaria Sand on the HBO show, has confirmed she has tested positive. “I’m in bed with it and it’s not nice,” the 46-year-old said. “Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people.”
- Production has been halted on Camila Cabello’s live-action Cinderella movie in London, and everyone has been sent home for at least two weeks. The star-studded cast includes Billy Porter, Missy Elliott, Pierce Brosnan and James Corden.
- Eiza González fans are in luck!Bloodshot, the Mexican star’s movie with Vin Diesel, is getting an early digital release. Because of the global pandemic, the film, which was just released on Friday, will be available to purchase on March 24 for $19.99, just when you are running out of shows to binge on Netflix.
- More good news: ET Online reports that the Hallmark Channel will be airing 27 – yes, TWENTY-SEVEN – of their original Countdown to Christmas movies nonstop starting this Friday. It’s a coronavirus miracle!
- Matthew McConaughey, whose famous motto is “Just keep livin’,” has sent a message of unity and hope to fans. Urging people to “not get paranoid” the dad of three, who is married to model Camila Alves, declared that, “Right now, more than ever before, we’re more dependent on each other than we ever have been. He added, “We have an enemy in coronavirus that is faceless, raceless, sexless, nondenominational and bipartisan. And it’s all an enemy that we agree, we’re gonna beat. We wanna beat, and we’re gonna beat ‘em.”
- The always entertaining and often camp Eurovision Song Contest, where musical talents from all over Europe represent their countries to compete for the best tune of the year, has been canceled for 2020. The annual live televised talent show, which was set to be held in the Netherlands, the home country of last year’s winner, has been called off because of “the uncertainty created by the spread of Covid-19 throughout Europe.”
- It’s not just the Met Gala that has been affected by coronavirus in the style world. The CFDA Fashion Awards, set to be held June 8 at The New York Public Library, has also been postponed.
- Kelsea Ballerini has axed plans for a string of gigs to promote her album Kelsea, which is set for release on Friday. “I really wanted there to be so many moments and opportunities for me, face to face, to play these songs for you for the first time, and hug as many of you as possible,” she told fans on social media, later adding: “But, what I care about more than that is everyone staying safe and staying healthy.”