Jennifer Lopez’s family is making the best of their quarantine situation! The 50-year-old superstar took to her social media to share a funny video featuring her and Marc Anthony’s 12-year-old son Max. “We can’t go out to any restaurants or anything but the service and entertainment here is pretty good #staysafe.” In the clip, Max rolls up to JLo’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez on a hover board while balancing a cup and sparkling water.

©@jlo Jennifer Lopez shared a hilarious video of her and Marc Anthony’s son showing off his quarantine trick

When Alex takes the tray, Max backs the board up and begins pouring the water from a can into a cup, all while spinning around. After presenting A-Rod with his drink, Max speeds away.

Before the video ends, the tween shows off his moves – which remind us of his dad. Jennifer has been getting in some quality time with her family during this time of social distancing and staying indoors. In a recent interview, the superstar revealed how everyone in her household, including Max’s twin sister Emme, is coping with the quarantine.