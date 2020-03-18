Jennifer Lopez’s family is making the best of their quarantine situation! The 50-year-old superstar took to her social media to share a funny video featuring her and Marc Anthony’s 12-year-old son Max. “We can’t go out to any restaurants or anything but the service and entertainment here is pretty good #staysafe.” In the clip, Max rolls up to JLo’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez on a hover board while balancing a cup and sparkling water.
When Alex takes the tray, Max backs the board up and begins pouring the water from a can into a cup, all while spinning around. After presenting A-Rod with his drink, Max speeds away.
Before the video ends, the tween shows off his moves – which remind us of his dad. Jennifer has been getting in some quality time with her family during this time of social distancing and staying indoors. In a recent interview, the superstar revealed how everyone in her household, including Max’s twin sister Emme, is coping with the quarantine.
“Even my kids are working from home and they're 12! They’ve got virtual school now, and we’re all home together, which I'm really happy about. To me, there's no greater luxury than getting to spend real time with my kids,” she told Elle.
JLo admitted that she is currently taking the time to read scripts, work on new projects and even working on new dance routines. For her, the most important thing for her family and everyone else is to remain safe and in good spirits.
"We’re all stuck at home right now," she added. "I am! Everybody’s quarantined and the world is upside-down and crazy. So we’ve gotta make lemonade out of lemons right now, don’t we? We have to find ways to focus and work from home, but also finding things to keep our spirits high.”