Gisele Bündchen shared sweet memories as she and Tom Brady prepare to say goodbye to Boston. Just one day after her husband revealed that he was stepping away from the New England Patriots football organization, the supermodel shared some sweet memories of her own. “What a ride the last decade has been. Boston has been so good to us and will always be in our hearts. We will forever have wonderful memories,” the 39-year-old wrote.

©@gisele Gisele Bundchen shared rare family photos as she said goodbye to New England

“Our kids were born and raised there and we have made special friendships to last a lifetime. I’ll miss our friends, the beautiful change of seasons and the rides to the stadium to go cheer Tom and the Pats. Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family throughout all these years. We will miss you.”

Gisele, Tom, 42, and their two children, Benjamin, ten, and seven-year-old daughter Vivian have spent the last ten years living in New England. During their time, Tom and the Patriots have won six Super Bowl championships. Tom shared the news with his fans in an emotional post that many never thought would happen.