Demi Lovato is taking the appropriate steps towards being healthy after a guest in her apartment building tested positive for the Coronavirus. During a chat with Miley Cyrus on social media, the I Love Me singer shared that she is now staying with her parents. “I live in an apartment building and someone in the building tested positive, like a guest, so I had to get out,” she said during the Bright Minded session.

©@ddlovato Demi Lovato shared that she has moved with her parents after Coronavirus has affected her apartment

“I moved in with my family. I’m with my family right now and they’re everything. Fortunately, my family just moved into this new place.” The 27-year-old also shared how she is getting through these tough times.

Demi said that she is currently turning to her church’s mobile app and meditation to get out of the isolation funk. The Confident singer took to her social media to give her followers a look at her family’s vitamin c and sanitation station, which included a variety of sanitizers, cleaners and essential oils.