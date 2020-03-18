Demi Lovato is taking the appropriate steps towards being healthy after a guest in her apartment building tested positive for the Coronavirus. During a chat with Miley Cyrus on social media, the I Love Me singer shared that she is now staying with her parents. “I live in an apartment building and someone in the building tested positive, like a guest, so I had to get out,” she said during the Bright Minded session.
“I moved in with my family. I’m with my family right now and they’re everything. Fortunately, my family just moved into this new place.” The 27-year-old also shared how she is getting through these tough times.
Demi said that she is currently turning to her church’s mobile app and meditation to get out of the isolation funk. The Confident singer took to her social media to give her followers a look at her family’s vitamin c and sanitation station, which included a variety of sanitizers, cleaners and essential oils.
In another clip, the pop star shared a video of her knitting needles and supplies. “Quarantine ready,” she captioned the boomerang that showed her opening and closing the box. Since the announcement of the pandemic, Demi has taken to her social media to encourage her followers to remain safe and sane during these uncertain times.
Earlier this week, the star took a break from social distancing inside of her home to grab a bite to eat. For her outing, Demi channeled Naomi Campbell in a futuristic face mask and latex gloves combination. Demi and Miley join a host of stars including Ricky Martin and Marc Anthony, who are encouraging people to stay at home to prevent the spread of the virus.