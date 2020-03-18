Almost a week after announcing her separation from husband Mauricio Ochmann, Aislinn Derbez has taken to social media to share she’s taking a step back from, well, social media. While the world seems to be in some kind of reset mode amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 33-year-old has chosen this time as an opportunity to disconnect. Next to a sweet picture of her two-year-old daughter, Kailani, and her youngest sibling, Aitana, 5, the Mexican actress wrote, “Love that they love each other like sisters even though they’re aunt and niece (crazy, right?).”
She continued, “By the way, I think during this quarantine I will also disconnect from social media for some time...detox and reset from everything.” Fans of The House of Flowers actress immediately commented with words of support. Her father, Eugenio Derbez and his wife Alessandra Rosaldo, also left hearts and heart-eyed emojis to show her some love.
Although this is a time of uncertainty for humanity in general, this also happens to be an emotional moment for Aislinn’s personal life as well. Her latest post comes after she and the father of her child shared with the public their decision to go their separate ways.
“We’d like to communicate via this platform that everything that has been reported in the news, and speculation about us is pretty far from reality,” began the statement. “We are confirming that yes, it’s true, we’re going through some important issues, something that we’ve spent months trying to resolve.
The couple continued by sharing they wouldn’t be commenting to the media for a while “since we’re going to be careful of speculation and meddling that could contaminate our relationship, which for us has always been sacred.”
The actors maintain a close relationship, for now, likely for the sake of their daughter.