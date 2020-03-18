Almost a week after announcing her separation from husband Mauricio Ochmann, Aislinn Derbez has taken to social media to share she’s taking a step back from, well, social media. While the world seems to be in some kind of reset mode amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 33-year-old has chosen this time as an opportunity to disconnect. Next to a sweet picture of her two-year-old daughter, Kailani, and her youngest sibling, Aitana, 5, the Mexican actress wrote, “Love that they love each other like sisters even though they’re aunt and niece (crazy, right?).”

©@aislinnderbez Aislinn announced she’s stepping away from social media with this sweet photo

She continued, “By the way, I think during this quarantine I will also disconnect from social media for some time...detox and reset from everything.” Fans of The House of Flowers actress immediately commented with words of support. Her father, Eugenio Derbez and his wife Alessandra Rosaldo, also left hearts and heart-eyed emojis to show her some love.

Although this is a time of uncertainty for humanity in general, this also happens to be an emotional moment for Aislinn’s personal life as well. Her latest post comes after she and the father of her child shared with the public their decision to go their separate ways.

©@aislinnderbez The couple announced they were separating amid rumors of their relationship

“We’d like to communicate via this platform that everything that has been reported in the news, and speculation about us is pretty far from reality,” began the statement. “We are confirming that yes, it’s true, we’re going through some important issues, something that we’ve spent months trying to resolve.