Alexis Olympia has a moment to break free! In a photo posted by her father, Alexis Ohanian, the adorable two-year-old got a chance to go outside and enjoy the sunset. “Brief respite,” the Reddit founder captioned the photo. In the picture, Serena Williams’ little girl practiced her social distancing, as she ran into a bunch of bubbles in the family backyard. The Williams-Ohanian household has been spending some quality time together indoors.

Alexis took to his social media to give his followers the encouragement they need to stay inside to help contain and prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. The 36-year-old also encouraged many organizations to close their doors.

“Picture from a hazy day at the Auckland Zoo back in January...We're all going to have a lot of extra family time at-home in these coming weeks. It's going to be hard, but we'll persevere -- and as a country, I hope this unites us against a common enemy that doesn't discriminate based on our voting habits,” he wrote next to a picture of him and Olympia at the zoo.

He continued: “Please take this seriously. It's not a time to panic, but it is a time to be prudent and responsible – especially because the most vulnerable among us are very much at risk.”