Father and daughter moments are the best, especially when they involve learning something new! Roselyn Sanchez’s husband, Eric Winter, takes time to teach the couple’s daughter Sebella Rose Winter some of her schoolwork as she stays home from school due to coronavirus concerns throughout the country. In the picture, Eric and Sebella can be seen practicing what seems like math homework as Roselyn watches on.
The Grand Hotel actress captioned the picture, “Home school in full effect with daddy... esto es en serio... #sebelicious #weirdtimes #besafe #stayhome #quedateencasa #familiatime.” Fans flocked to the image and shared their praises for Eric taking the time to teach his daughters the fundamentals. One fan said, “A whole new appreciation for teachers after this,” while another said “IXL is the best!!! 🤗 As a teacher, I recommend this program to all parents from as young as vpk. Great job Mommy and Daddy!”
In a video Eric shared via his personal social media page, he can be seen dancing and competing against each other in a friendly game of Just Dance. He captioned the video, “Meanwhile at the Winter house... when you can’t beat em-join em! I think this is my new gym routine for the week although my dancing is questionable @shakira #justdance #familytime #imabaddancer @roselyn_sanchez.”