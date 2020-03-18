Father and daughter moments are the best, especially when they involve learning something new! Roselyn Sanchez’s husband, Eric Winter, takes time to teach the couple’s daughter Sebella Rose Winter some of her schoolwork as she stays home from school due to coronavirus concerns throughout the country. In the picture, Eric and Sebella can be seen practicing what seems like math homework as Roselyn watches on.

©@roselyn_sanchez Eric is homeschooling his daughter Sebella while the socially distance themselves to keep safe

The Grand Hotel actress captioned the picture, “Home school in full effect with daddy... esto es en serio... #sebelicious #weirdtimes #besafe #stayhome #quedateencasa #familiatime.” Fans flocked to the image and shared their praises for Eric taking the time to teach his daughters the fundamentals. One fan said, “A whole new appreciation for teachers after this,” while another said “IXL is the best!!! 🤗 As a teacher, I recommend this program to all parents from as young as vpk. Great job Mommy and Daddy!”