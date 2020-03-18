Photograph of Ana de Armas taken by Ben Affleck

Sweet Moments

Ben Affleck is an ‘Instagram boyfriend’ - and fans are divided about his snaps of Ana de Armas

The actor took pictures of the Cuban beauty while on vacation in Costa Rica

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas seem to be what the internet call “social media official” after a series of pictures were releasing of the two on a beach getaway. Ben could be seen snapping pictures of the No Time To Die actress — and she’s just posted them on her personal social media account! In the photos Ana could be seen enjoying a beautiful sunset as the pictures were being snapped, but many of her fans are divided on the end results.

Photograph of Ana de Armas taken by Ben Affleck©@ana_d_armas
Ben Affleck took a series of photos of Ana de Armas on a trip to Costa Rica together
While some enjoyed the images taken by the former Batman v Superman actor, others less so. Many thought that the photos lacked a bit of ‘focus.’ Fans were sharing things like, “Ben Affleck is a good photographer,” “Gorgeous Ana,” and “Beauty.” While others shared, “Ben needs to focus,” and “Ben Affleck has a little trouble with the camera on those last few.”

Photograph of Ana de Armas taken by Ben Affleck©@ana_d_armas
Fans of Ana de Armas are divided on how they feel about the photos that Ben Affleck took of her
Although neither Ana nor Ben have publicly confirmed their relationship, many are taking the sharing of these photos as a sign that the two are currently possibly courting one another.

