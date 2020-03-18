Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas seem to be what the internet call “social media official” after a series of pictures were releasing of the two on a beach getaway. Ben could be seen snapping pictures of the No Time To Die actress — and she’s just posted them on her personal social media account! In the photos Ana could be seen enjoying a beautiful sunset as the pictures were being snapped, but many of her fans are divided on the end results.

©@ana_d_armas Ben Affleck took a series of photos of Ana de Armas on a trip to Costa Rica together

While some enjoyed the images taken by the former Batman v Superman actor, others less so. Many thought that the photos lacked a bit of ‘focus.’ Fans were sharing things like, “Ben Affleck is a good photographer,” “Gorgeous Ana,” and “Beauty.” While others shared, “Ben needs to focus,” and “Ben Affleck has a little trouble with the camera on those last few.”