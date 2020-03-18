Presley Gerber, the 20-year-old son of model Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber, has been making headlines since the day of his birth. That was the case back in February when had the word ‘Misunderstood’ tattooed on his right cheek, causing a lot of comments among his followers. At the time, taking to social media to defend his decision, he said: “If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn’t want this, I wouldn’t have done it.” And on March 17 he seemed to have done it again, taking to Instagram to show off what looked like more face art.

Posting a black and white selfie, where the letters 'LA' inside a star motif could be seen on his cheek, the model captioned the photo: ‘Colorblind.’ Although the post initially generated a lot of shocked responses, Presley himself cleared up the confusion in an Instagram story, saying the new tattoo wasn’t actually real.

©Instagram Sister Kaia Gerber has myriad delicate inkings on her body

"It was a filter lol damn…" he said in his stories, before asking people to ‘chill’ and adding that he is thinking about deleting his Instagram account given the amount of negative feedback he has been receiving lately.

Inspiration for the photo came from rapper The Game, who has a similar tattoo on one of his cheeks and has released a filter allowing people to mimic his ink on Instagram.

Presley isn’t the only one of the family who is into tattooing – younger sister Kaia started inking her body from the age of 17 and has a collection of delicate, fine-line body art on her arms and back.