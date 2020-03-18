As the country and the world grapples with coronavirus, we’re here to keep you updated in how Covid-19 is impacting the world of entertainment. Keep checking back for regular updates...
- It looks more and more likely that your retail therapy will have to be online. Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein have just shuttered their stores, joining a growing list of retailers, including Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Nike and Adidas who are closing their brick-and-mortar shops until further notice. Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman are closed in North America and Europe and H&M announced they would close in the U.S. and Canada until April 2 with all of their employees receiving full pay.
- Queen Elizabeth is hunkering down, just like us – except she’s doing it in one of her castles.
- Vanessa Hudgens has apologized after an Instagram live during which she said that it is “inevitable” that people would die from Covid-19. The High School Musical star had mused, “Even if everybody gets it, like, yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible but, like, inevitable?".
- Supermodel Gisele Bundchen, whose husband Tom Brady has just quit the New England Patriots, encouraged followers to think about the elderly and stay inside. “We need community thinking. Think about it - it could be your father, mother, grandmother or someone you know that is most at risk. It is important that we act in solidarity and that we act in the best interest of our common society.”
- After Idris Elba tested positive for coronavirus, the actor has now revealed that his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba,is feeling ‘nervous and worried.’ "Sabrina is doing good, she finally today managed to get a test," he said on Twitter of his spouse, who famously was at his side in the video where he announced he had the virus. "Generally she's fine. Nervous, of course. Worried."
- Cardi B has an unexpected hit on her hands after raging on Instagram about coronavirus. DJ iMarkkeyz sampled the rant for a song that went viral and is now topping the iTunes charts - something that hasn’t gone unnoticed by the Money star.
- Coronavirus is hitting entertainment worldwide. The 2020 Glastonbury music festival, headlined by Taylor Swift, has been called off for 2020. The famously muddy pop fest was set to kick off on June 24 in Somerset, England.
- Penguins take over empty aquarium – and go viral! After Shedd Aquarium in Chicago had to close (to humans!) due to coronavirus, adorable penguins Edward and Annie were allowed to have the run of the place in a clip that has been watched by millions
This morning, Edward and Annie explored Shedd’s rotunda. They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season. Springtime is nesting season for penguins at Shedd, and this year is no different! (1/3) 👇 pic.twitter.com/VdxN3oQAfe
- Latina royal Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is social isolating along with her husband King Willem-Alexander and their three daughters.
- Getting your cooking on while staying home? Jennifer Lopez’s chef has shared some recipes to try
- Feeling powerless and looking to help? Here are some coronavirus relief charities to support
