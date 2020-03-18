Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello has been quite open in the past about her struggles with anxiety. And happily it seems that the singer has found a solution to her mental health problem. Taking to Instagram, the Señorita singer wrote a lengthy post about how meditation has been her saving grace of late.

“Meditation has changed my life in the last few months. I didn’t share this with you guys at the time because honestly I was just trying to be okay, but I was experiencing severe anxiety,” she started out a post, alongside a calming photo of her sat crosslegged on a chair out in her backyard. “It was meditation – it was practicing every single day multiple times a day that has been healing me, and, more than just helping me manage strong emotions like anxiety and stress, it’s making me a better human.”

©GettyImages “Meditation has changed my life in the last few months,” the singer wrote in her Instagram post

The 23-year-old singer then went on to highlight the importance of practising this ancient art more than ever – in these days of general concern about the COVID-19 pandemic – to encourage empathy, love and compassion. “Empathy to others’ reality and solidarity could make the difference in hard moments like this. We can’t think that we will be unaffected because we feel young and healthy. We have parents, grandparents, friends, and neighbors, and we don’t want to be a part of the problem when we could be part of the solution.”

Camilla finished off her post encouraging people to try meditating for themselves, suggesting they try the Calm app or YouTube guided meditations. She also shared a simple trick herself, consisting of focusing on your breathing while stilling your mind with your eyes closed and then: “Picture every human in the world right now, elders, people that have respiratory problems and are vulnerable, picture the people that are vulnerable, picture their families, and say “May you be healthy. May you be safe. May you be free from illness. May you be well.”