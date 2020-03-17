Hours after Tom Brady announced he was leaving the New England Patriots, his wife Gisele Bündchen showed her support with an appreciative comment. “So much gratitude for all the wonderful experiences and friendships we had in beautiful New England this past few years,” she wrote on her hubby’s social media post. After 20 seasons, the legendary quarterback made the announcement that he was stepping down with an emotional post he shared with his fans. “I wanted to say thank you to all of the incredible fans and Patriots supporters,” he wrote in a statement.

©GettyImages Gisele left a sweet comment on her husband’s post on social media

“MA has been my home for twenty years. It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England,” he continued. “The support has been overwhelming – I wish every player could experience it.”

The 42-year-old pro-athlete continued by praising the NFL and acknowledged their acceptance towards him. “My children were born and raised here and you always embraced this California kid as your own,” he wrote. “I love your commitment and loyalty to your teams and winning for our city means more than you will ever know. I can’t thank you enough for the support of our team. The packed training camps and sold out stadiums and mostly the victory parades. I have been so blessed to share them with you all.”

©GettyImages Gisele and Tom recently celebrated 11 years of marriage

Showing love to her superstar husband, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel added another sweet note that simply read, “Te amo.” Gisele, who shares two children with the NFL star, Benjamin, ten and Vivian, seven, stars on the cover of Marie Claire’s April Changemakers issue.