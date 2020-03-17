Billboard’s announcement comes as no surprise as many television shows, award ceremonies and productions have been postponed or canceled amid the recent Coronavirus outbreak across the globe.

On Monday, March 16, Anna Wintour confirmed that the world of fashion has also been impacted, as the 2020 Met Gala has been postponed indefinitely. Celebrities are doing their best to encourage their fans to stay indoors. Ricky Martin made a plea to his fans and followers to follow the instructions of the government and CDD.

©GettyImages Bad Bunny and Ozuna lead the pack with 14 nominations each

“I have friends that live in China and in Italy and they all tell me, ‘Ricky, if we could go back in time with the information that we have today, our attitude would’ve been totally different.’ he begins in a video. The father-of-four also shared the importance of social distancing. “As conscious citizens, the information we have tells us the only way we can stop this monster is with social distancing. So with a good attitude, let’s accept this responsibility.”