The show must go on, but just at a later date! The 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards have been postponed. On Tuesday, March 17, Telemundo and Billboard officially announced that the award show –which was set to be held on April 23 in Las Vegas – will moved forward at another date. “The health and safety of our guests, artists, participants and staff continue to be our highest priority, and we look forward to rescheduling the awards show and conference in the near future,” the statement read.
The announcement is in compliance with the Nevada governor’s recommendation to limit the size of public gatherings to prevent and contain COVID-19 (Coronavirus). In addition to the award show, the LatinxFest and conference, which was slated to run from April 20-23 at the Venetian hotel will be postponed.
This year’s award show was set to be big for Bad Bunny and Ozuna who were each nominated for 14 nominations, including the Artist of the Year. Daddy Yankee and J Balvin followed with 12 nominations, and Anuel AA and Farruko rounded it out with 10. Sech, Becky G, Rosalía and Karol G were all nominated in major categories as well.
Billboard’s announcement comes as no surprise as many television shows, award ceremonies and productions have been postponed or canceled amid the recent Coronavirus outbreak across the globe.
On Monday, March 16, Anna Wintour confirmed that the world of fashion has also been impacted, as the 2020 Met Gala has been postponed indefinitely. Celebrities are doing their best to encourage their fans to stay indoors. Ricky Martin made a plea to his fans and followers to follow the instructions of the government and CDD.
“I have friends that live in China and in Italy and they all tell me, ‘Ricky, if we could go back in time with the information that we have today, our attitude would’ve been totally different.’ he begins in a video. The father-of-four also shared the importance of social distancing. “As conscious citizens, the information we have tells us the only way we can stop this monster is with social distancing. So with a good attitude, let’s accept this responsibility.”