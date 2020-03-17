Ricky Martin is encouraging his fans and followers to be responsible and stay home. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Puerto Rican singer took to social media to share a powerful message to encourage people to follow guidelines and not leave their homes. “I have friends that live in China and in Italy and they all tell me, ‘Ricky, if we could go back in time with the information that we have today, our attitude would’ve been totally different.’ he begins in a video.

©GettyImages The Puerto Rican singer explained why it’s important everyone stays home during these times

“And I tell them, ‘what would you do differently?’ They all tell me, ‘I would stay home.’ The only thing we can do today is to take the responsible decision to stay home,” he continued. Ricky, who lives in Los Angeles with his husband, Jwan Yosef, and their four children, 11-year-old twins Valentino and Mateo, one-year-old Lucia, and one-year-old Renn, recently announced a tour alongside Enrique Iglesias and Sebastian Yatra.

However, those plans might still change even though their tour is scheduled for late summer in September. “As conscious citizens, the information we have tells us the only way we can stop this monster is with social distancing. So with a good attitude, let’s accept this responsibility,” he added.