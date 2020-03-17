Ricky Martin is encouraging his fans and followers to be responsible and stay home. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Puerto Rican singer took to social media to share a powerful message to encourage people to follow guidelines and not leave their homes. “I have friends that live in China and in Italy and they all tell me, ‘Ricky, if we could go back in time with the information that we have today, our attitude would’ve been totally different.’ he begins in a video.
“And I tell them, ‘what would you do differently?’ They all tell me, ‘I would stay home.’ The only thing we can do today is to take the responsible decision to stay home,” he continued. Ricky, who lives in Los Angeles with his husband, Jwan Yosef, and their four children, 11-year-old twins Valentino and Mateo, one-year-old Lucia, and one-year-old Renn, recently announced a tour alongside Enrique Iglesias and Sebastian Yatra.
However, those plans might still change even though their tour is scheduled for late summer in September. “As conscious citizens, the information we have tells us the only way we can stop this monster is with social distancing. So with a good attitude, let’s accept this responsibility,” he added.
As it is, the Livin’ La Vida Loca singer has already postponed his upcoming shows in Mexico. “Mexico, I love you. I had to postpone the tour, but it was the most responsible thing I could do. Will be back soon. Love you, take care,” he said.
#SexySouls don’t miss the chance to join me, @enriqueiglesias & @sebastianyatra on this incredible tour. The exclusive fan presale starts tomorrow at 10:00am local time. The passcode is RM2020. See you there! No pierdan la oportunidad de acompañarnos en este increíble tour. La PreVenta exclusiva para fans empieza a las 10 am hora local. La contraseña es RM2020. Te veo pronto!!
Like Ricky Martin, many artists have shifted their schedules and delayed their projects – all in the name of saving humanity. We’ve already witnessed the current epidemic has mercy on no one – even if you’re famous – which is why many celebs are being extra precautious.
The Vente Pa’ Ca singer ended his message on a positive note. “We’ll be ok,” he concluded. Let’s all listen to Ricky!