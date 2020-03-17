The Puerto Rican rapper returned home to Puerto Rico to celebrate his 26th birthday on March 10. In honor of the special occasion, he spent time on the beach and partied with family and close friends. In the clip, the star got emotional as he thanked the fans for making his latest album hit the top of the charts and opened up about how happy his is with is life.

©@badbunny The star turned 26 on March 10

“I am from PR!!!!! The only thing that is being played on the radio is YHLQMDLG. I love you...From the heart!!! I don’t have words to show you how grateful I am of you guys,” the message read. “We will continue making history...This is the happiest moment of my career!!! The New Religion is real!!!!!” Bad Bunny (whose real name is Benito Martinez) recently opened up about the success of his album and what it has meant for him as a Latin artist. “I just want them to enjoy it. I make music just for people to enjoy themselves and to create moments," he told Entertainment Tonight.

"It's what I've always said music is about creating moments. Music always accompanies us in everything. The intro of your program has music, the intro of the news has music, movies without music would not have the emotion or music I was accompanying you.”