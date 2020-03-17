It’s her party, and she’ll quarantine cause she has too. Meghan Markle’s best friend Jessica Mulroney turned 40 on Saturday, March 14. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Canadian stylist’s milestone birthday was spent in quarantine. On social media she penned, “Quarantine birthday is the new rage and I'm not mad about it.” While Jessica hasn’t posted about exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19, one of her close friends Sophie Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
On Monday, Prime Minister Trudeau announced that he was closing the Canadian border to non-citizens due to the coronavirus. Following last Monday’s Commonwealth Day service, Meghan Markle returned to the North American country to reunite with her young son Archie Harrison. Prince Harry, who stayed in the UK longer to attend meetings at Buckingham Palace, reportedly flew to Canada a few days later on Thursday. The couple had briefly returned to the UK to carry out their final string of engagements before their royal duties come to an end on March 31.
Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Trudeau recommended that all Canadians avoid non-essential travel outside the country until further notice and that all travelers to Canada self-isolate for 14 days upon entry, with exceptions for workers who are essential to the movement of goods and people.
The coronavirus has affected a number of royals. Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark’s children’s studies in Switzerland were cut short because of COVID-19. Though King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain tested negative for the coronavirus, Karl von Habsburg, the Archduke of Austria tested positive. "It's annoying, but I'm fine,” the head of the House of Habsburg-Lorraine said. “It's not the black plague.” The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.