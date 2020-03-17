It’s her party, and she’ll quarantine cause she has too. Meghan Markle’s best friend Jessica Mulroney turned 40 on Saturday, March 14. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Canadian stylist’s milestone birthday was spent in quarantine. On social media she penned, “Quarantine birthday is the new rage and I'm not mad about it.” While Jessica hasn’t posted about exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19, one of her close friends Sophie Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Monday, Prime Minister Trudeau announced that he was closing the Canadian border to non-citizens due to the coronavirus. Following last Monday’s Commonwealth Day service, Meghan Markle returned to the North American country to reunite with her young son Archie Harrison. Prince Harry, who stayed in the UK longer to attend meetings at Buckingham Palace, reportedly flew to Canada a few days later on Thursday. The couple had briefly returned to the UK to carry out their final string of engagements before their royal duties come to an end on March 31.