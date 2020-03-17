Eva Longoria celebrated her special day in a sweet way. The Grand Hotel producer celebrated her 45th birthday on March 15, and took to social media to share a throwback in honor of the occasion. “Grateful for another year around the sun…thank you family and friends for the love.” Next to the caption was a photo of a young Eva posing for a school picture. Fans couldn’t help but point out how much she and her baby boy Santiago favor each other in the picture.

©@evalongoria Eva Longoria shared adorable throwback photo in honor of her 45th birthday

Eva’s birthday celebrations didn’t stop there. The Desperate Housewives alum took to her social media stories to share a message to her fans, friends and followers who have been showering her with birthday love. The video featured two very special guests too. “Hello guys, I’m out walking, staying six feet away from everybody,” she said as she panned the camera to her husband José Bastón who pushed their son Santi in a stroller ahead of her.

“I had to post all these wonderful birthday message because they are coming in and filling my heart so much. So, I just want to say thanks everybody. My heart is so full.” She continued: “The world is so crazy right now but we’re all going to be okay. And I just wanted to say thank you for all the birthday messages.”