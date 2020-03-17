Ever since she began her battle with skin cancer, Dayanara Torres has made sure to raise awareness of signs and symptoms and how an early diagnosis can make a huge difference. Now that the Mira Quien Baila judge has finished her melanoma treatment and is waiting for the results of the last tests, she is championing a new cause - the fight against coronavirus.

Dayanara Torres shares two sons with Marc Anthony, 16-year-old Ryan and 19-year-old Cristian

“Keep calm and stay informed,” she says after using the hashtag “yo me quedo en casa” (I’m staying home), “Go to cdc.gov, learn about the symptoms, be well equipped at home, keep the distance, find out when you really need to go to hospital, wash your hands, stay at home, be safe... And now?” Marc Anthony’s ex-wife and mother of two of his children, 19-year-old Cristian and 16-year-old Ryan, posted a beautiful black-and-white photo along with her words of wisdom. In it, she sits atop a window sill while stretching out her incredibly long legs and cuddling a cute cat. “Make good use of more time together - Ryan and me,” she continues before sharing a compilation of entertaining things to do while staying at home.