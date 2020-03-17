Cardi B’s daughter Kulture’s amazing playroom is just perfect

“I love having a girl” wrote Cardi B along with a new video which reveals her daugther’s special place in her house. The 27-year-old is the proud mama of adorable Kulture, who has starred in Cardi’s sweetest videos on social media. The Bodak Yellow singer has openly expressed her concerns about coronavirus but looking on the bright side, the situation is going to give her the chance of spending more time with her daughter, and of course share the sweet moments with the world!

We’ve recently seen Kulture’s cute reaction to her mom’s singing, and now the Dominican artist has given a glimpse inside the little one’s incredible playroom. In a big space facing the garden and full of light, the one-year-old can enjoy a safe and bright environment to play with her toys. A beautiful three-storey doll’s house, a rocking horse toy and even a slide wait for Kulture to have some fun!

Cardi has been busy sharing videos about her fears over coronavirus with her unique sense of humor, and even admitted she was stockpiling on food. COVID-19 has had a massive impact in the music industry with big festivals such as Coachella postponed or cancelled and many music stars’ tours on hold. In Cardi’s case, she revealed that her fans will have to wait for her new music after being asked for an update by one of her followers, “It’s delayed due to virus,” she said.