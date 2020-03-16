The coronavirus epidemic continues to spread throughout the world at a high speed and, therefore, one of the most practical measures to avoid contagion is to stay at home. The instruction issued by expert officials seems to have alarmed Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West, who built an improvised shelter to care for her entire family and protect herself from the frightful Covid-19. The businesswoman took to social media to share a video in which she shows a cardboard house made by little North to keep her family safe.

©@kimkardashian North made a cardboard house to protect her family from coronavirus

In the clip, one can see how well equipped her mini refugee home is, complete with several amenities, including a carpet, side tables, a pillow, two dolls that appear to be her parents, and even the highly-coveted hand sanitizer.

Kim's reaction to her daughter’s initiative was sweet and loving. “North and her houses. She made a quarantine section for Kim and Kanye with windows so we can look out, ” she said with a laugh.

Loading the player...

Fans of the socialite were also touched by North's actions and were touched by the little girl's sweet sense of family at such a young age. "So cute, that baby sure knows humility," "that toy is priceless," and "she has a humble and noble heart," are some of the comments her followers posted.

It’s not the first time the proud mom surprises her followers with cute deeds from her princess. In early March, North made her singing debut during the launch of her father, Kanye West’s new sneaker collection during Paris Fashion Week.