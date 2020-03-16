Jennifer Lopez and her family are taking the appropriate steps towards combating the Coronavirus. The On the Floor singer opened up about what it means to work from home when you’re one of the busiest women in the world. "To be honest, for me, working from home is reading scripts, developing new projects, even working out and learning new dance routines. Because now, you can use the time to prepare,” the 50-year-old told Elle.

©@jlo Jennifer Lopez shared that she is enjoying the time working from home with her children

“At some point, hopefully soon, we’re going to bounce back. We always bounce back. And so we need to use this time to get ready to come back even better. Nobody wanted this to happen, but if it has to be this way, you can take advantage of the time and work to get better. But do that work from home.”

The triple threat isn’t spending the time alone. Jennifer shared that she has the company of her twins Max and Emme, who have had to modify the way they do school. “Even my kids are working from home and they're 12! They’ve got virtual school now, and we’re all home together, which I'm really happy about. To me, there's no greater luxury than getting to spend real time with my kids."

Although the world seems a little crazy right now, JLo is encouraging people across the globe to practice safe hygiene and remain hopeful in this situation. "We’re all stuck at home right now," she added. "I am! Everybody’s quarantined and the world is upside-down and crazy. So we’ve gotta make lemonade out of lemons right now, don’t we? We have to find ways to focus and work from home, but also finding things to keep our spirits high.”