Jennifer Lopez and her family are taking the appropriate steps towards combating the Coronavirus. The On the Floor singer opened up about what it means to work from home when you’re one of the busiest women in the world. "To be honest, for me, working from home is reading scripts, developing new projects, even working out and learning new dance routines. Because now, you can use the time to prepare,” the 50-year-old told Elle.
“At some point, hopefully soon, we’re going to bounce back. We always bounce back. And so we need to use this time to get ready to come back even better. Nobody wanted this to happen, but if it has to be this way, you can take advantage of the time and work to get better. But do that work from home.”
The triple threat isn’t spending the time alone. Jennifer shared that she has the company of her twins Max and Emme, who have had to modify the way they do school. “Even my kids are working from home and they're 12! They’ve got virtual school now, and we’re all home together, which I'm really happy about. To me, there's no greater luxury than getting to spend real time with my kids."
Although the world seems a little crazy right now, JLo is encouraging people across the globe to practice safe hygiene and remain hopeful in this situation. "We’re all stuck at home right now," she added. "I am! Everybody’s quarantined and the world is upside-down and crazy. So we’ve gotta make lemonade out of lemons right now, don’t we? We have to find ways to focus and work from home, but also finding things to keep our spirits high.”
Jennifer, who just launched her latest shoe line for DSW, is encouraging fans to take up her favorite past time. “I don’t know anything that makes me happier than shopping for a pair of shoes,” she said. “To be honest with you? I think there’s a lot of online shopping going on right now. And that’s not to make light of this very serious situation, and the people working very hard to stop it. But we have to stay human and we have to keep our sense of humor in hard times, as well."